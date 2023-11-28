Your browser is out-of-date.

LivePinas.com
Real Estate Agents in Cebu City
    • I'm Clifford Vargan, an Architect and Real Estate Salesperson Unit Manager at Filipinohomes. My expertise lies in the vibrant world of Cebu real estate, where I specialize in Cebu condominiums, properties for sale, house and lot listings, and preselling opportunities. With a passion for creating dream spaces and assisting clients in finding their perfect homes or investment properties, I take pride in delivering exceptional service and guiding individuals through their real estate journey. Let's explore the limitless possibilities together in the thriving Cebu market!


    I created livepinas.com to make it as simple as possible for you to find your dream home or real estate investment. I am here to make your home-buying experience as stress-free as possible.


    Contact me at any time of day or night using Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, a phone call, text, email, iMessage, or any other messaging app. We will respond to you as soon as possible, at any time of day, as long as we are awake.

    Service areas
    Cebu City
    Address
    6000 Cebu City
    Philippines
    +63-9171363576 www.livepinas.com/cebu-condominiums
