Citimex is part of the Cedarside Group, a group of companies which includes Barrington Carpets and Cedarside Industries. Founded in 1984, it started out, and are still known best, as a highly-trusted and most reliable fit-out allied partner in the Philippines. For almost four decades, we have been consistently providing furniture solutions for corporate fit-outs; from the most sophisticated multi-national executive offices to thousand-seater contact centers, nationwide roll-outs of banks’ multi-city branches to bespoke solutions for the most demanding installations. Takes pride in delivering innovative glazed partition systems and providing holistic solutions of modern workspaces to our industry experts. Our products aim to mitigate noise and minimize sound transmission (TL) in any interior area without compromising on aesthetic qualities.

Services Sliding Doors

Glass Panels

Raise Floors

Wall Systems

Suspended Doors

Swing Doors

Loose Furnitures

Systems Furniture

Show all 8 services Service areas Quezon City Address #2 Zaragoza St. cor. Palanza Dona Imelda Quezon City

1113 Quezon City

Philippines

+63-9063203165