CITIMEX INC
Building Supplies in Quezon City
    glass working space, CITIMEX INC CITIMEX INC Commercial spaces
    glass working space
    Citimex is part of the Cedarside Group, a group of companies which includes Barrington Carpets and Cedarside Industries. Founded in 1984, it started out, and are still known best, as a highly-trusted and most reliable fit-out allied partner in the Philippines. For almost four decades, we have been consistently providing furniture solutions for corporate fit-outs; from the most sophisticated multi-national executive offices to thousand-seater contact centers, nationwide roll-outs of banks’ multi-city branches to bespoke solutions for the most demanding installations. Takes pride in delivering innovative glazed partition systems and providing holistic solutions of modern workspaces to our industry experts. Our products aim to mitigate noise and minimize sound transmission (TL) in any interior area without compromising on aesthetic qualities.
    Services
    • Sliding Doors
    • Glass Panels
    • Raise Floors
    • Wall Systems
    • Suspended Doors
    • Swing Doors
    • Loose Furnitures
    • Systems Furniture
    Service areas
    Quezon City
    Address
    #2 Zaragoza St. cor. Palanza Dona Imelda Quezon City
    1113 Quezon City
    Philippines
    +63-9063203165
