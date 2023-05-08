Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
LEGEND PACKERS AND MOVERS
Moving companies in Bengaluru
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Are you held up from moving your household or commercial goods from one region to another? Or do you want to relocate from one region to another within Bangalore and its surrounding environment? Don't be troubled to choose us; choose legend packers and movers located in Bangalore, India. We are one of the leading firms on the movement horizon for both household and commercial goods. We also specialize in the removal of household goods. We offer complete door to door delivery from cities to streets. We provide nationwide services and your goods will be delivered fast and in India by an acknowledged carrier. We specialize in household goods, commercial goods, relocation, storage, packaging, warehousing, car transportation, and shifting. Recognized in 2000, we have seventy-five experts in Bangalore, India. We conceited serve over 200 business people across India and our main goal is to provide high quality services in over twenty locations in India. Our genuine attempt to serve our local customers made us have a partnership in over 200 locations in India. Consider choosing us and you will never regret it at all; here are the ten great reasons to choose legend packers and movers.

    Services
    • packers and movers of house hold in Bangalore
    • local movement
    Service areas
    Bengaluru
    Address
    Masjid Omar Farooq Complex, No. 24, Shop 5, 1st Floor, 8th Cross, 20th Main, BTM Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560068
    560068 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9845269411 www.legendpackers.in
    Legal disclosure

    Are you held up from moving your household or commercial goods from one region to another? Or do you want to relocate from one region to another within Bangalore and its surrounding environment? Don't be troubled to choose us; choose legend packers and movers located in Bangalore, India. We are one of the leading firms on the movement horizon for both household and commercial goods. We also specialize in the removal of household goods. We offer complete door to door delivery from cities to streets. We provide nationwide services and your goods will be delivered fast and in India by an acknowledged carrier. We specialize in household goods, commercial goods, relocation, storage, packaging, warehousing, car transportation, and shifting. Recognized in 2000, we have seventy-five experts in Bangalore, India. We conceited serve over 200 business people across India and our main goal is to provide high quality services in over twenty locations in India. Our genuine attempt to serve our local customers made us have a partnership in over 200 locations in India. Consider choosing us and you will never regret it at all; here are the ten great reasons to choose legend packers and movers.

      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks