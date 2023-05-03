Your browser is out-of-date.

LPB Architectural Design Studio
Architects in Antipolo City
    • Two-Storey Residence, LPB Architectural Design Studio LPB Architectural Design Studio Other spaces
    Two-Storey Residence
    Townhouse, LPB Architectural Design Studio LPB Architectural Design Studio Other spaces
    Townhouse
    Emma Two-Storey Residence, LPB Architectural Design Studio LPB Architectural Design Studio Other spaces
    Emma Two-Storey Residence
    Three-Storey Office Building, LPB Architectural Design Studio LPB Architectural Design Studio Other spaces
    Three-Storey Office Building
    Ruby One-Storey Residence, LPB Architectural Design Studio LPB Architectural Design Studio Other spaces
    Ruby One-Storey Residence
    Sapphire One-Storey Residence, LPB Architectural Design Studio LPB Architectural Design Studio Other spaces
    Sapphire One-Storey Residence
    With over 6 years of diversified experience in the field of architectural design and construction industry, We are dedicated to provide you our fullest and quality service to design your ideal buildings and dream houses with our reliable and trusted team of professionals and partners.


    Feel free to contact us


    Ar. LPB

    +63 966 356 1616

    lpbarchdesignstudio@gmail.com

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Engineering
    • Interior Design
    • Technical Consultancy
    Service areas
    Antipolo City
    Address
    1870 Antipolo City
    Philippines
    +63-9293307049
