Dwelling Creation Group
Home Builders in Paranaque
    The design-build approach has become a progressively popular and effective way of achieving construction projects. Design-build partnerships operate under one contract with the project owner to carry out both the design and build steps of a construction project. A single contract for design and construction defines the design-build methodology. Our Partnership consists of Professional Architects, Engineers, and a Contractor for your complete building plan and construction needs. There are many advantages to working with a design-build construction company that other methods simply cannot offer. Fast delivery, better communication, Project Cost Reduction, Access to Industry Experts, and Owner-Firm Collaboration.
    Services
    • Complete Building Plans
    • Architectural
    • Construction
    • Fitouts
    • Engineering
    Service areas
    Metro Manila
    Address
    1709 Paranaque
    Philippines
    +63-9190941787
