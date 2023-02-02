Eberhardt Construction & Design is a growing full construction service provider in Tallahassee, Florida, specializing in both commercial and residential construction projects in the area. As experienced professionals in remodeling services, deck building, patio and porches building, new construction services, renovation, reconstruction services and garage construction, Eberhardt Construction & Design has significant expertise and knowledge to help to excel in every step of any construction project.

Eberhardt Construction & Design has over 20 years of combined experience in Commercial and Residential Construction and Design services. Our in-house Design-Build team makes sure that each and every project is completed within budget and on time, with the help of our long-term relationships with professional subcontractors and master craftsmen.