Elite Medical Academy
    • Elite Medical Academy is a Florida-based, CNA Training School that offers online classes and live, in-person classes for students who are interested in pursuing careers in the medical field.

    Our course offerings include CNA training, medication technician training, EKG training, CPR training, and caregiver training. We also offer course materials for purchase to practice your skills at home.


    Services
    • CNA training
    • medication technician training
    • EKG training
    • CPR training
    • caregiver training
    Service areas
    Largo
    Address
    2600 E Bay Dr Suite 210, , FL
    33771 Largo
    United States
    +1-7276148400 www.elitemedacademy.com
