Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pollecker Finoflex GmbH
Bathroom accessories in Essen
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium 
    • Manufacture and sale of washstands made of Varicor.
VARICOR ® is a copolymer-bound mineral material produced with a simple raw material formula: aluminium hydroxide, a natural filler, bound by synthetic resins. The resin components we use are suitable for an extensive range of different requirements and product solutions. It  is also particularly suitable for use where hygiene and food compatibility are required.
    Services
    • Manufacturing an Sale
    • Manufacturing
    • Sale
    Service areas
    Germany and Essen
    Address
    Daniel-Eckhardt-Straße 42
    45356 Essen
    Germany
    +49-201834530 www.varicor.net
      Add SEO element