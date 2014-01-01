Your browser is out-of-date.

L.Ateliér Architects
Architects in Paranaque City
Reviews
Projects

    Stellar
    Stellar, L.Ateliér Architects L.Ateliér Architects
    Stellar, L.Ateliér Architects L.Ateliér Architects
    +12
    Stellar
    Sangria
    Sangria, L.Ateliér Architects L.Ateliér Architects
    Sangria, L.Ateliér Architects L.Ateliér Architects
    +13
    Sangria
    Artehaus
    Artehaus, L.Ateliér Architects L.Ateliér Architects
    Artehaus, L.Ateliér Architects L.Ateliér Architects
    +23
    Artehaus

    L.Ateliér Architects is a young and dynamic architectural firm in Manila that vows to revolutionize the design industry through avant-garde and postmodern architecture.

    Founded by Ar. La Diaz, a graduate from the University of Santo Tomas College of Architecture Batch 2014. Ar. La has participated in a number of Architectural Design Competitions, including Build Forward 2014 where she won first place with her concept entitled Bambox Hut.

    “Bending the Possibilities and Creating New Norms” has been our vision, since 2009. We have made it our mission to revolutionize the architecture industry through our radical, innovative, and unconventional methods and ideas that breaks norms and sets trends.

    With our radical methods and tools, L.Ateliér Architects hopes to leave a mark and change the way architectural design services are experienced and delivered. 


    Services
    Architectural Design and As-Built Plans
    Service areas
    Paranaque City
    Company awards
    2014 Build Forward First Place Winner
    Address
    San Isidro
    1700 Paranaque City
    Philippines
    +63-9668100381 latelier.space
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    Tafetti PH
    The experience we had with Ar. La was unforgettable. The entire process was so exciting and she took collaboration to the next level. She has these workbooks and tests that help in the process, when you feel that your mind is out of ideas. Basta, it’s so impressive! We’re currently at step 6 of her 8 step design methodology. We can’t wait to see our home built!
    3 months ago
    Project date: April 2020
    christineang0125062
    When I got on board with L.Atelier, i trusted the whole design process with Ar.La and It did not disappoint. I had myself assessed through archi-typing and i answered the ARA workbook then I let her do her magic. Grabe! Ang galing!
    3 months ago
    Project date: February 2019
    santinofsv
    Smooth transaction. Ordered as-built plans for an old property that we recently purchased. Affordable rates compared to other architectural firms that we spoke with
    3 months ago
    Project date: April 2020
