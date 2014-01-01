L.Ateliér Architects is a young and dynamic architectural firm in Manila that vows to revolutionize the design industry through avant-garde and postmodern architecture.

Founded by Ar. La Diaz, a graduate from the University of Santo Tomas College of Architecture Batch 2014. Ar. La has participated in a number of Architectural Design Competitions, including Build Forward 2014 where she won first place with her concept entitled Bambox Hut.

“Bending the Possibilities and Creating New Norms” has been our vision, since 2009. We have made it our mission to revolutionize the architecture industry through our radical, innovative, and unconventional methods and ideas that breaks norms and sets trends.

With our radical methods and tools, L.Ateliér Architects hopes to leave a mark and change the way architectural design services are experienced and delivered.



