Royal Bathrooms
Bathroom accessories in Powke Lane, Cradley Heath
    Our energy for greatness makes us not quite the same as the rest! At Royal Bathrooms, we work intimately with very good quality brands and producers to change your restroom into a spot to feel totally invigorated and restored. Also since we bargain direct, it empowers us to offer you these very good quality items at the least cost accessible in the market. This adage is supported by our in-house group of planners who are knowledgeable with this speciality and its always developing requests as well as our committed client assistance group who will guarantee that your excursion from perusing till conveyance is totally smooth and pleasant.

    Services
    • Bathroom Suites
    • Bathroom Furniture
    • UK
    • Delivery services
    Service areas
    Powke Lane, Cradley Heath
    Address
    Shafqat Enterprises Ltd, 61-64 Sapcote Trading Center, Powke Lane, Cradley Heath, B64 5QX
    B64 5QX Powke Lane, Cradley Heath
    United Kingdom
    +44-3324804378 royalbathrooms.co.uk
