CCB AND J BUILDERS CORPORATION
Furniture & Accessories in Antipolo
    • Furniture, CCB AND J BUILDERS CORPORATION CCB AND J BUILDERS CORPORATION Study/officeChairs Black
    Furniture, CCB AND J BUILDERS CORPORATION CCB AND J BUILDERS CORPORATION Study/officeDesks Wood effect
    Furniture
    CCB and J Builders Corporation is a general construction company providing services specialty on interior fit-out works, electrical solutions, MEPFS (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire, Safe), furniture, and more. Our team has years of experience in Designing, Fabricating, and Constructing residential houses and commercial buildings around Metro Manila, nearby areas, and also province areas.
    Services
    General Contractor, Furniture, and Cabinetry
    Service areas
    Antipolo
    Address
    Lot A, Block 4, NHA Ave., Sitio Maligaya, San Isidro
    1870 Antipolo
    Philippines
    +63-9501475066 www.ccbandjbuilderscorp.com
