CCB and J Builders Corporation is a general construction company providing services specialty on interior fit-out works, electrical solutions, MEPFS (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire, Safe), furniture, and more. Our team has years of experience in Designing, Fabricating, and Constructing residential houses and commercial buildings around Metro Manila, nearby areas, and also province areas.

Services General Contractor, Furniture, and Cabinetry Service areas Antipolo Address Lot A, Block 4, NHA Ave., Sitio Maligaya, San Isidro

1870 Antipolo

Philippines

+63-9501475066 www.ccbandjbuilderscorp.com