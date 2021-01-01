Kuubo Studio is an architectural and engineering design firm that seeks to create contemporary and cutting-edge design solutions in building living spaces that will stand the test of time. We provide service that meets cost and time, and surpasses client needs and expectations in every step of the project.
- Services
- Architectural Design
- Interior Design
- Engineering Design
- Construction Management
- Architectural Visualization
- Building Design and Consultancy
- Service areas
- Makati City
- Batangas
- Mindoro
- Palawan
- Boracay
- Batanes
- Ilocos
- Baguio
- Show all 8 service areas
- Address
-
Block 1 Lot 13 Amapola Street Pembo
1218 Makati City
Philippines
+63-9760247798 www.instagram.com/kuubo.studio