Kuubo Studio
Architects in Makati City
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • White Block, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Minimalist house
    White Block, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Minimalist house
    White Block, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Living room
    +4
    White Block
    A-BEACH HOUSE, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Tropical style houses
    A-BEACH HOUSE, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Tropical style dining room
    A-BEACH HOUSE, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Pool
    +1
    A-BEACH HOUSE
    BAHAY NAMIN, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Townhouse Concrete White
    BAHAY NAMIN, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Built-in kitchens Wood White
    BAHAY NAMIN, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Kitchen units Wood White
    +2
    BAHAY NAMIN
    TINY KUUBO 01, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Small houses Concrete Black
    TINY KUUBO 01, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Minimalist house Wood Brown
    TINY KUUBO 01, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Small houses Concrete Black
    +5
    TINY KUUBO 01
    Twin Blocks, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Townhouse Concrete Black
    Twin Blocks, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Townhouse Concrete Black
    Twin Blocks
    House on Cinnamon, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Bungalows Concrete Black
    House on Cinnamon, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Bungalows Wood Wood effect
    House on Cinnamon, Kuubo Studio Kuubo Studio Bungalows Wood Black
    +10
    House on Cinnamon

    Kuubo Studio is an architectural and engineering design firm that seeks to create contemporary and cutting-edge design solutions in building living spaces that will stand the test of time. We provide service that meets cost and time, and surpasses client needs and expectations in every step of the project.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Interior Design
    • Engineering Design
    • Construction Management
    • Architectural Visualization
    • Building Design and Consultancy
    Service areas
    • Makati City
    • Batangas
    • Mindoro
    • Palawan
    • Boracay
    • Batanes
    • Ilocos
    • Baguio
    Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    Block 1 Lot 13 Amapola Street Pembo
    1218 Makati City
    Philippines
    +63-9760247798 www.instagram.com/kuubo.studio

    Reviews

    Noel Alfonso III Banzon Noel Alfonso III Banzon
    Any architect can design you a house. Some will be able to make more beautiful houses than others. And fewer still, can be imaginative and creative at the same time. We approached Kuubo Studio with a simple idea, yet delightedly ended up with so much more. Simple can be extraordinary and inspired. Do I recommend Kuubo Studio? Yes, absolutely. - Noel Banzon, MD
    5 months ago
    Project date: October 2021
