Pro House Clearances (PHC)
Rubbish Removal in London
    House Clearance Stoke Bishop - Bristol
    House Clearance Stoke Bishop - Bristol
    House Clearance Burnham on Crouch - Essex
    House Clearance Burnham on Crouch - Essex
    House Clearance Bledlow Ridge - Buckinghamshire
    House Clearance Bledlow Ridge - Buckinghamshire

    The first step is to call us on 07591572389 for a quote.


    We will ask a few relevant questions in order to get a better understanding of your situation.


    We only require 24 hours notice, our teams operate seven days a week.


    A team of three of our house clearance specialists will arrive at 9am on the day of the appointment.


    The team will carry out the clearance to the highest standard, and will issue you an invoice for your records.


    We always donate to local charities, cat and dog shelters, and food banks, any of the household goods, in date food, and bedding that can be re-used, will be donated on your behalf after every job.


    We can also carry out a one off deep clean straight after the house clearance is completed.

    Services
    House clearance
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Market Place
    E8 2NP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7591572389 www.howmuchdoeshouseclearancecost.com
