👷AAP DESIGN CONSTRUCTION👷

Licensed Contractor - Engineers - Architects - Interior Designer





🏗We are a full service Architectural Design and construction firm that specialized in streamlined design and build projects. Through collaborative partnerships and top-shelf technological advancements, enabling clients to achieve their vision drives us to the best in what we do.





🏗Expert in Residential House, Apartments, and Medium Rise Commercial Buildings Designs:

🔸️General Construction

🔸️Construction Management and Supervision

🔸️Architectural Designs (Computer Aided Designs and 3D Drawings)

🔸️Structural Designs

🔸️Detailed Engineering Designs

🔸️Civil Works

🔸️Plumbing and Electrical Works

🔸️Landscaping

🔸️Carpentry, Welding and Painting Works

🔸️Exterior and Interior Finishes of Condominiums and Stores

🔸️Consultancy Services





➡️𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀 or Virtual Zoom Meetings :

Call us : Messenger/ Viber / Telegram

📲09369189973 (𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗲) 𝗼𝗿

📲09287577753 (𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁)





https://www.facebook.com/AAPDESIGNC



