Satchel
Architects in Metro Manila
    Resort House
    Resort House, Satchel Satchel
    Resort House, Satchel Satchel
    +7
    Resort House
    Fire Pit Grill
    Fire Pit Grill, Satchel Satchel
    Fire Pit Grill, Satchel Satchel
    +3
    Fire Pit Grill
    Kitchen Renovations
    Kitchen Renovations, Satchel Satchel
    Kitchen Renovations, Satchel Satchel
    +3
    Kitchen Renovations
    Residential Concept Design
    Residential Concept Design, Satchel Satchel
    Residential Concept Design, Satchel Satchel
    +6
    Residential Concept Design

    Satchel Architectural Design is a freelance multidisciplinary studio which focuses on Architecture, Interior Design, and Construction. The studio specializes in designing residential and commercial projects. Providing full-package services or as per client's needs.

    Services
    Architectural, Interior design, and Construction
    Service areas
    Metro Manila; Cainta; Cavite; Laguna
    Address
    1663 Brookside Hills Subd. Cainta, Rizal
    1900 Metro Manila
    Philippines
    +63-9175871183 www.facebook.com/SatchelDesign
