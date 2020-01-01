Your browser is out-of-date.

JM Prefab House Co,.Ltd.
Building Supplies in 南宁市
    Container houses for living

    JM Prefab House Co,.Ltd. is committed to provide the suitable prefab house solution for each customer,and also one stop shopping arrangement for housing project. Currently, our prefab house solutions include: detachable container house, standard flat pack container house,custom container house,prefabricated houses,prefab modular trailer tiny house,mobile prefab camping house,wooden prefabricated villa etc.


    All houses can be made into buildings or residential area arbitrarily,used temporarily or used with long-term in any environment.Recently we are developing oversea market. Good Marine storage services and internal facilities supporting services make us have an advantage in the peer competition.


    ﻿We can provide design,planning,and guide the installation(if you need). Cooperate with us,you can get high quality product with reasonable price,lower cost,customized service. We look forward to having win-win cooperation with worldwide friends!

    Services
    • detachable container house
    • PREFAB HOUSE
    • PREFAB HOMES
    • CONTAINIER HOMES
    • TINY HOMES
    Service areas
    WORLDWIDE and 南宁市
    Company awards
    ISO
    Address
    546331
    54330 南宁市
    China
    +86-15018704964 www.jmprefabhouse.com
    Legal disclosure

    With strong R&D, production and scheduling capabilities, the company has signed strategic cooperation agreements with many Fortune 500 companies in China

    (CREC, CSCEC, MCC, Shanghai Baoye, cncec, etc.). During the epidemic in 2020, we were the main supplier of Wuhan Leishenshan & Huoshenshan Hospital.

     

    Up to now, the company's products and services have been exported to Europe, America, Japan, Korea, South America, Africa, Southeast Asia and other countries and regions; Focusing on the future, we are willing to work together with domestic and

     international customers to upgrade to the best in various applications like mining, oil industry, hotel, hospitals,labor camp, and other commercial/residential use.


