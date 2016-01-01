Your browser is out-of-date.

SKĒM DESIGN STUDIO
Interior Architects in Manila
    A Multi-disciplinary design studio specializing in Architecture, Interior and 3D Visualization based in Manila. Established year 2016 and was known as XXVisuals PH, then year 2020 was re-launched as Skēm Design Studio.


    We provide Architectural and Interior Design Services, and we aim on creating well planned spaces that are true to our clients brief direction, and deliver only best design solutions from consultation up to the finished product. 

    Services
    Architectural Design, Interior Design, and 3D Visualization
    Service areas
    Metro Manila
    Address
    San Andres Bukid
    1009 Manila
    Philippines
    +63-9209693628 www.instagram.com/skemdesignstudio
