Filigree is a brand portfolio of masterfully crafted, upscale living spaces. Our properties are designed and made with the highest attention to detail while employing the balance of classical elegance and modern creativity.
- Services
- Property Development
- Service areas
- Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila, and Philippines
- Address
-
23rd Floor of Filinvest Axis Tower One Building, Northgate Cyberzone, Filinvest City, Alabang
1781 Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila, Philippines
Philippines
+63-28802868 filigree.com.ph