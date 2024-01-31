Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH
Interior Designers & Decorators in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines
Overview 5Projects (5) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Clinic Design Renovation, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Living room
    Clinic Design Renovation, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    Clinic Design Renovation, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH
    +2
    Clinic Design Renovation
    Area Renovation, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Minimalist dining room
    Area Renovation, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Study/office
    Area Renovation, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Study/office
    Area Renovation
    Interior Built-Ins, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Walls
    Interior Built-Ins, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Minimalist bedroom
    Interior Built-Ins, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Storage room
    +2
    Interior Built-Ins
    Interior Furnishing, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Minimalist dining room
    Interior Furnishing, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Modern style bedroom
    Interior Furnishing, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Classic style dining room
    +1
    Interior Furnishing
    Modern Minimalist, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Living room
    Modern Minimalist, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    Modern Minimalist, SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH SHEE DESIGN INTERIORS PH Small bedroom
    +1
    Modern Minimalist

    Licensed Interior Designer | Member of Philippine Institute of Interior Designers | Understated Affordable Luxury and Minimalistic Designs for Residential and Commercial Spaces | Consultation, Renovation, and Furnishing Services | Inquiries at 09171331993 or shee.designandstyling@gmail.com

    Services
    • INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES
    • RENOVATION
    • STYLING
    • REMODELLING
    Service areas
    Taguig City, Metro Manila, and Philippines
    Address
    TAGUIG
    1630 Taguig City, Metro Manila
    Philippines
    +63-9171331993 www.facebook.com/sheedesigninteriorsph

    Reviews

    吴美蓮 Janz Princess Go 吴美蓮 Janz Princess Go
    Very professional and easy to work with
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: July 2020
    Edit
    Tricia Margarette De Guzman Tricia Margarette De Guzman
    I love how Shee Design styled my home. Classy and timeless yet making it homey with comfortable pieces.
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks