Shee Design: Interior &amp; Styling
Interior Designers & Decorators in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines
Reviews (2)
    Clinic Design Renovation
    Clinic Design Renovation
    Clinic Design Renovation
    +2
    Clinic Design Renovation
    Area Renovation
    Area Renovation
    Area Renovation
    Area Renovation
    Interior Built-Ins
    Interior Built-Ins
    Interior Built-Ins
    +2
    Interior Built-Ins
    Interior Furnishing
    Interior Furnishing
    Interior Furnishing
    +1
    Interior Furnishing
    Modern Minimalist
    Modern Minimalist
    Modern Minimalist
    +1
    Modern Minimalist

    Licensed Interior Designer | Member of Philippine Institute of Interior Designers | Understated Affordable Luxury and Minimalistic Designs for Residential and Commercial Spaces | Inquiries at 09171331993 or shee.designandstyling@gmail.com

    Services
    • INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICES
    • RENOVATION
    • STYLING
    • REMODELLING
    Service areas
    Taguig City, Metro Manila, and Philippines
    Address
    TAGUIG
    1630 Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9171331993 www.facebook.com/sheedesigninteriorsph

    Reviews

    吴美蓮 Janz Princess Go
    Very professional and easy to work with
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: July 2020
    Edit
    Tricia Margarette De Guzman
    I love how Shee Design styled my home. Classy and timeless yet making it homey with comfortable pieces.
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
