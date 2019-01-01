Your browser is out-of-date.

ROV.NL.architects
Architects in Zamboanga City, Philippines
    ROV.NL. Architects is a Philippine-based architectural practice established since the year 2019. From its modest beginning as a small architectural practice, offering a range of construction-related consultancy services. We believe in a holistic approach in every design process while striving for a delicate balance between functionality and aesthetics in formulating feasible and practical design solutions for our esteemed clients. Our design solutions are developed using highly sophisticated applications such as the 3D modelling and animation to the cutting-edge to meet the ever-changing demands in shaping our built environment today.
    Services
    Architectural
    Service areas
    Zamboanga City and Philippines
    Address
    Mampang
    7000 Zamboanga City, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9662440139
