KB Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Las Pinas City
Reviews (0)
    It all started with a dream... If you have a dream house or any interior related dream, let's talk and make it a reality. IDr. Kristianne Briones has been in the interior design industry for 17 years. She handled residential, commercial, institutional, and hospitality projects.
    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Consultation
    • Furniture Design
    • FF&E
    • 2D & 3D Visualization
    Service areas
    Las Pinas City
    Address
    12 Coral Road, Phase 1, Pilar Village
    1750 Las Pinas City
    Philippines
    +63-9205008115 www.facebook.com/IDrKBriones
