Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ERWIN ERENO DESIGN STUDIO CO
Interior Architects in Manama, Bahrain
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Ways to Slay that High Lux Look for your Interior Remodel, ERWIN ERENO DESIGN STUDIO CO ERWIN ERENO DESIGN STUDIO CO Small bedroom
    Ways to Slay that High Lux Look for your Interior Remodel, ERWIN ERENO DESIGN STUDIO CO ERWIN ERENO DESIGN STUDIO CO Modern style bedroom
    Ways to Slay that High Lux Look for your Interior Remodel, ERWIN ERENO DESIGN STUDIO CO ERWIN ERENO DESIGN STUDIO CO Modern style bedroom
    +3
    Ways to Slay that High Lux Look for your Interior Remodel

      “A contemporary design studio for all your architectural and interior needs”


                                 Erwin Ereno Design Studio is a full service, contemporary studio that offers 

                               superior design solutions. Established in 2011, it aims to render quality 

                             design services to clients all over the world. To achieve this, our team 

                           works seamlessly to create luxurious and high class Interiors.

     

                       We take pride in our ability to provide unmatched architecture and interior 

                     designs in both residential and commercial sectors. Whether it’s a home, a

                   café, a resort, a hotel, or an office we create designs that are 

                 unconventional and unique to your vision.


            Our motto being ‘Concept to creation’, we are with you all through the life 

          of the project or property. Ereno Design Studio offers full project manage-

        ment and execution. Our designers, architects and contractors work together 

      ensuring you a reliable, cost efficient and smooth work experience.


    Services
    Design and Build, Trading(FF&E), and Fitout Contractor
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Hospitality
    • Corporate Offices
    • High End Apartments
    • Manama
    • Bahrain
    Address
    Office no.2 building 65 road 10 Block 704, Salmabad
    422 Manama, Bahrain
    Bahrain
    +973-36708396 www.erenodesignstudio.com
      Add SEO element