Ivan Gatla Architecture
Architects in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    • M Apartments, Ivan Gatla Architecture Ivan Gatla Architecture
    M Apartments, Ivan Gatla Architecture Ivan Gatla Architecture
    M Apartments, Ivan Gatla Architecture Ivan Gatla Architecture
    +1
    M Apartments
    H House, Ivan Gatla Architecture Ivan Gatla Architecture Roof terrace Concrete Green
    H House, Ivan Gatla Architecture Ivan Gatla Architecture Bungalows Wood White
    H House, Ivan Gatla Architecture Ivan Gatla Architecture Bungalows Stone White
    +2
    H House
    H Apartments & Cafe, Ivan Gatla Architecture Ivan Gatla Architecture Multi-Family house Wood White
    H Apartments & Cafe, Ivan Gatla Architecture Ivan Gatla Architecture Multi-Family house Wood White
    H Apartments & Cafe, Ivan Gatla Architecture Ivan Gatla Architecture Tropical style dining room Wood White
    +1
    H Apartments & Cafe

    Architect Ivan Gatla is Freelance BIM Architect who is interested in projects involving Tropical Design. A graduate from University of Santo Tomas in 2012. He got his experience in designing Commercial Mix-used projects with CRTKL offices and has started working as a Freelance Architect in 2020.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Planning
    • Tropical Design
    • BIM Consultancy
    Service areas
    Taguig City, Metro Manila, and Philippines
    Address
    1636 Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9178568804
