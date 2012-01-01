Architect Ivan Gatla is Freelance BIM Architect who is interested in projects involving Tropical Design. A graduate from University of Santo Tomas in 2012. He got his experience in designing Commercial Mix-used projects with CRTKL offices and has started working as a Freelance Architect in 2020.
- Services
- Architectural Design
- Planning
- Tropical Design
- BIM Consultancy
- Service areas
- Taguig City, Metro Manila, and Philippines
- Address
-
1636 Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines
Philippines
+63-9178568804