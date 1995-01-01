About us

PhilippineArchitect.com has been appointed by Architect Geoffred Dee Tan of GDT Design Studio + Architects to exclusively handle his sales, advertising and marketing efforts online.





About the Architect

A graduate of University of Santo Tomas, College of Architecture and Fine Arts (CAFA) batch of 1995, who received his architectural license in January 1996, Architect Geoffred P. Dee Tan is a member of the Metro Chapter of the United Architects of the Philippines with PRC# 12904.

His interest in design started while he was in high school at Mark Keppel High School in Monterey Park, California U.S.A. where he took vocational courses in drafting. He started using Autocad in 1993 and from then on, has developed other computer related skills such as graphic presentations, desktop publishing and webpage designing while perspective design has also been his interest, using different media. However, due to the new approach using computer technology, he has complemented his talent and skills by incorporating such technology to achieve his goals. Later on, he became more interested in doing 3D designs and through self-study,has mastered the art of doing presentations in 3-dimensional perspective.

His working experiences include involvement in project designs of low cost housings, malls, residences and office buildings under the office of R.O.GAW architects, with approximately three years of architectural design experience as Cad operator and designer, from August of 1997 to December of 1999. After which, he became a CAD operator at R.S. LICUP DESIGN GROUP, assisting in the design of China projects and domestic ones. He also did a number of projects for Ms. Juliet Nakamura, in perspective rendering as well as autocad detail drafting.

His growing resume of completed projects include residences in upmarket Marina Baytown Subdivision in Paranaque City, Corinthian Gardens, and Greenhills, San Juan; commercial buildings in Caloocan and San Juan Cities, and hotels/resorts in Boracay and Coron (Palawan).While at present, Architect Geoffred Dee Tan is engaged in several residential and commercial projects in Metro-Manila, Boracay and Coron, Northern Palawan.

His expertise include, but not limited to, 3D rendering, 3D visualization, Architectural design, Architectural drawings, AutoCAD, AutoCAD architecture, CAD, Comprehensive planning, Concept design, Commercial design, Construction drawings, Design research, Graphic design, Green building design, InDesign, Interior architecture, Interior Design, Rendering, Residential design, Sketching, SketchUp, Space planning, Sustainable Design, and Vray.

General Information

PhilippineArchitect.com has been appointed by Architect Geoffred Dee Tan to exclusively handle his online sales, advertising and marketing efforts and so, all inquiries and bookings are to be coursed through us. We also welcome collaboration with other architects, contractors, engineers , suppliers and other industry players both domestically and overseas, this is in line with our vision to broaden our horizons and explore opportunities in this era of global interdependence.

However, we would like to assure our clients that we do not discriminate against small or big projects, that we appreciate projects based on their individual merits and to this end, offer our services tailor-fitted to their requirements.





PHILIPPINEARCHITECT.com offers full architectural services in schematic design phase, design development phase, contract development phase and construction phase thereby transforming ideas into what the client needs in the actual project.

Projects we accept range from single detached residential units to townhouses, condominium and office buildings, warehouses, schools, shopping mall and commercial complexes, hotels and resorts.

Every design is like a dream mark that makes a meaningful statement to generations beyond.

DESIGN OBJECTIVE:

Create an environment that gives purpose, useable functionality and aesthetic beauty to live in.

Quoting Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, to bring “Hedonistic sustainability as an evolution of the green movement as to design a shelter/building that improves the quality of life and human enjoyment in green living.”

How? Create something unique connecting inside and out…as well as using free energy around us to make it sustainable.





DESIGN CONCEPT:

ELEGANT / CLASSY

FUNCTIONAL / MODERN

UNIQUE / TIMELESS

SPECIALIZING IN :

BOUTIQUE HOTELS & RESORTS;

VILLA RESORTS & SPA

LEISURE and SPORT FACILITIES

RESIDENTIAL / TOWNHOUSES

COMMERCIAL / OFFICE BUILDING

CONDOMINIUM BUILDING

MIXED-USE PROJECTS





GDT Design Studio + Architects

GDT DESIGN STUDIO + Architects is committed to being a single design source that can provide appropriate and accurate solutions to its client's needs in a timely manner.

GDT Design Studio + Architects is involved in numerous projects that have design challenges, from residential houses, condominium and commercial buildings to the more competitive designs for leisure resort hotels in several popular holiday destinations in the Philippines. After years of experience, the company has gained a reputation in the niche market for boutique resort and hotel designing.

