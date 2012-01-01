We specialize in PREFABRICATED METAL BUILDINGS. Our services includes, Structural Design, Value Engineering, Architectural Design, Fabrication, Supply & Installation. The structures we design start with residential, commercial and industrial buildings. We used only Korean & Taiwan Construction Materials. We focus on the latest Green Buildings and Modern Technology in the construction industry.
- Services
- Structural Steel Fabricator
- Prefabricated Metal Buildings
- Insulated roof and Wall Panels
- Standing Seam Roof
- Glamping Resorts Project
- Container Homes
- Service areas
- Philippines, Las Pinas City, and Metro Manila
- Address
-
L1B15 Bayabas Avenue corner Pili Drive, Golden Acres Subdivision, Talon V
1747 Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines
Philippines
+63-288108755 g.page/dtl-incorporated?gm
Legal disclosure
Established Since 2012