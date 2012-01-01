Your browser is out-of-date.

DTL INCORPORATED
General Contractors in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines
Reviews (0)
    • We specialize in PREFABRICATED METAL BUILDINGS. Our services includes, Structural Design, Value Engineering, Architectural Design, Fabrication, Supply & Installation. The structures we design start with residential, commercial and industrial buildings. We used only Korean & Taiwan Construction Materials. We focus on the latest Green Buildings and Modern Technology in the construction industry.

    Services
    • Structural Steel Fabricator
    • Prefabricated Metal Buildings
    • Insulated roof and Wall Panels
    • Standing Seam Roof
    • Glamping Resorts Project
    • Container Homes
    Service areas
    Philippines, Las Pinas City, and Metro Manila
    Address
    L1B15 Bayabas Avenue corner Pili Drive, Golden Acres Subdivision, Talon V
    1747 Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-288108755 g.page/dtl-incorporated?gm
    Legal disclosure

    Established Since 2012

