ra studio by rizzaalmoguez, is a company that focuses on interior renderings that are designed and visualized by it's owner, IDr. Rhea Rizza Almoguez, who is also a professional interior designer in the Philippines.
Here are some services that I can offer:
- 3D Modeling & Rendering
- Space planning and furniture arrangement
- Preparation of complete working drawings
- Sourcing of furniture and finishing materials
- Project coordination and supervision
- Interior styling
- Basic Illustrations
Tools I use:
- Sketchup
- Vray Next
- AutoCAD
- 3Ds Max
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Illustrator
- Service areas
- Any Residential or Commercial Spaces
- Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines
- Address
1113 Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines
Philippines
+63-9162479264