ra studio
CGI / Visualisation in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    ra studio by rizzaalmoguez, is a company that focuses on interior renderings that are designed and visualized by it's owner, IDr. Rhea Rizza Almoguez, who is also a professional interior designer in the Philippines.

    Here are some services that I can offer:

    • 3D Modeling & Rendering
    • Space planning and furniture arrangement
    • Preparation of complete working drawings
    • Sourcing of furniture and finishing materials
    • Project coordination and supervision
    • Interior styling
    • Basic Illustrations


    Tools I use:

    • Sketchup
    • Vray Next
    • AutoCAD
    • 3Ds Max
    • Adobe Photoshop
    • Adobe Illustrator
    Service areas
    • Any Residential or Commercial Spaces
    • Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Address
    1113 Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9162479264
