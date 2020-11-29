Your browser is out-of-date.

SPACE PROJECT
Interior Designers & Decorators in Makati City
    Space Project Interior Design Services, an Interior Design Firm established July of 2019. The Firm is in the property development of commercial spaces from celebrity and to selected private residences. It caters to valued clientele to have their own unique safe spaces and aesthetically comfortable environment. Space Project's design style speaks mostly about contemporary minimalism but can delve into other design styles and approaches as well. Also, it aims to design and put up Filipino Identity through their accomplished works.The Firm upholds to use sustainability and would draw design inspirations from the country's material, culture, and tradition.
    Services
    Interior Design and Interior Styling
    Service areas
    Metro Manila, Iloilo, and Makati City
    Address
    Colmena
    1207 Makati City
    Philippines
    +63-9352135006 www.spidsvc.com
