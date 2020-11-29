Space Project Interior Design Services, an Interior Design Firm established July of 2019. The Firm is in the property development of commercial spaces from celebrity and to selected private residences. It caters to valued clientele to have their own unique safe spaces and aesthetically comfortable environment. Space Project's design style speaks mostly about contemporary minimalism but can delve into other design styles and approaches as well. Also, it aims to design and put up Filipino Identity through their accomplished works.The Firm upholds to use sustainability and would draw design inspirations from the country's material, culture, and tradition.

Services Interior Design and Interior Styling Service areas Metro Manila, Iloilo, and Makati City Address Colmena

1207 Makati City

Philippines

+63-9352135006 www.spidsvc.com