JAAL Builders
Architects in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Resort Hotel at Cadlao Lagoon, El Nido, Palawan
    Darlaston House: A 2-Storey Scandinavian-Themed Residence w/ Roof Deck @ Tagaytay Country Homes (Design & Build Project)

    We are an ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN and BUILD practice, based in Las Piñas, delivering quality homes and well designed spaces  Our project concentration is in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon and Metro Manila.

    JAAL Builders believe that GOOD ARCHITECTURE is essential in UPLIFTING the QUALITY of people's lives, in HARMONIZING with, and ADDING VALUE & MEANING to the ENVIRONMENT. 

    JAAL Builders know GOOD DESIGN and QUALITY CONSTRUCTION

    Services
    Architectural design, Space planning, and Construction
    Service areas
    • Las Piñas City
    • Metro Manila
    • Cavite
    • Laguna
    • Batangas
    • Quezon
    • Las Pinas City
    • Philippines
    Company awards
    Winner—Design Competition for Lambunao Government Center, Lambunao, Iloilo
    Address
    Block 7 Lot 11 Aventine Hills St., BF REsort Village, Brgy. Talon Dos
    1740 Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9778460728 www.jaalbuilders.com
