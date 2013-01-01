D3ID is a one-stop design and construction firm established in the year 2013 at Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines.Our interior works are most particularly of, but not limited to modern and contemporary designs.

We are committed to making our client’s dream spaces into livable works of art.With years of experience in the industry and our commitment to deliver the best possible outcome of a the project, we’ll give you that peace of mind during the entire design process.Our design and construction services are offered in parts or packages giving you the flexibility to manage and implement your projects. Our scope of services comprise of interior design, fit-out works, and furnishing.