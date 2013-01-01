Your browser is out-of-date.

D3ID Design and Build
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Bedroom Design Samples
    Render to Actual - Living room project
    Phoenix Heights Condominium, Pasig
    2BR Park Terraces, Makati
    The Residences At Greenbelt
    2BR Condo @ East Horizon, Ortigas
    D3ID is a one-stop design and construction firm established in the year 2013 at Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines.Our interior works are most particularly of, but not limited to modern and contemporary designs.

    We are committed to making our client’s dream spaces into livable works of art.With years of experience in the industry and our commitment to deliver the best possible outcome of a the project, we’ll give you that peace of mind during the entire design process.Our design and construction services are offered in parts or packages giving you the flexibility to manage and implement your projects. Our scope of services comprise of interior design, fit-out works, and furnishing.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Architectural Design
    • Fit Out Works
    • Construction
    • Furnishing and Styling
    Service areas
    Nation wide
    Address
    498-A Boni Ave. Brgy. Plainview
    1550 Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9773209993 d3id.com
