GADI III+ARCHITECTS was founded in San Fernando, Pampanga in 2016, and is still growing into a firm that would compose of designers and professionals who believe in creating sustainable, inspirational projects.

﻿Through our designs, we strive to find the perfect balance between functionality, comfort, and beauty. Our goal is not only to create stunning structures, but also to improve the users interaction with the buildings. Our work is mostly based in the San Fernando area, but we are willing to travel for an intriguing project. Contact us to learn what architectural service we are able to provide.