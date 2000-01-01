Your browser is out-of-date.

Gadi III + Architects
Architects in San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines
Projects

    • Panlaqui Residence, Gadi III + Architects Gadi III + Architects
    Panlaqui Residence
    L-House, Gadi III + Architects Gadi III + Architects
    L-House, Gadi III + Architects Gadi III + Architects
    L-House, Gadi III + Architects Gadi III + Architects Living room
    L-House
    Grape Escape Restaurant, Gadi III + Architects Gadi III + Architects Commercial spaces
    Grape Escape Restaurant, Gadi III + Architects Gadi III + Architects Commercial spaces
    Grape Escape Restaurant
    Hotel Facility Holy Angel University, Gadi III + Architects Gadi III + Architects Asian style bedroom
    Hotel Facility Holy Angel University

    GADI III+ARCHITECTS was founded in San Fernando, Pampanga in 2016, and is still growing into a firm that would compose of designers and professionals who believe in creating sustainable, inspirational projects.

    ﻿Through our designs, we strive to find the perfect balance between functionality, comfort, and beauty. Our goal is not only to create stunning structures, but also to improve the users interaction with the buildings. Our work is mostly based in the San Fernando area, but we are willing to travel for an intriguing project. Contact us to learn what architectural service we are able to provide.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • design & build
    • construction
    • home renovation
    • home improvement
    Service areas
    Philippines
    Address
    No. 3 Richtown 2, Richtown Avenue
    2000 San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9455346383 www.gadiarchitects.com
