NOVOS DESIGN LAB
Architects in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    OFFICE LAB
    YELLOW BOX
    A RESIDENCE
    LOMA RESIDENCE
    ALMARIO RESIDENCE

    Novus Design Lab is a young, dynamic and multi-disciplinary design studio that concentrates on the diverse  disciplines in the design and construction industry: Architecture, Interior, and Graphic design, and Project Administration. 

    Originally founded by two young Filipino Architects and then later collaborated and merged with another design firm, Linya + Arkitektura. The merging of the two design firm brings together their diverse experiences in different fields guided by their core philosophy that “Architecture should make sense for the people and their environment. It need not be deemed as Sustainable Architecture but Architecture in itself should be Sustainable.”

    Novus Design Lab together with their prime professional partners and consultants whom are experts in their respective fields are committed to providing sensible solutions to every project endeavor.

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • INTERIOR DESIGN
    • CONSTRUCTION
    • INTERIOR FITOUT
    Service areas
    • METRO MANILA
    • AND CALABARZON
    • Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Address
    1230 Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9064362770
