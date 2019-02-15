Established in 2013, Ideal Home is set out to become one of the leading local manufacturers of modular cabinetry in the Philippines. The company specializes in providing solutions to your storage requirements by customizing pieces fit to your taste, space, and budget.Ideal Home is a favorite among Design and Architect Firms as they have a whole team of in-house interior designers, production plant and installers to cover the project from start to end. The company has accomplished countless number of residential projects and commercial projects throughout the Philippines and a number of projects overseas.On 2015, Ideal Home introduced a polymer board to the industry as an alternative material used for modular cabinets. Polymer board is termite resistant, water-resistant and fire-retardant addressing the most common problems of the Filipinos. On that same year, Ideal Home opened another production plant concentrating on laminating a variety of patterns on polymer board and marine plywood to cater to the high demand of the industry.To date, the company continues innovating to ensure world-class quality products and services are given to their clients.