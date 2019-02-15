Your browser is out-of-date.

Ideal Home
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Taguig
    • SM North Edsa Interior Zone Showroom, Ideal Home Ideal Home KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Beige
    SM North Edsa Interior Zone Showroom, Ideal Home Ideal Home KitchenCabinets & shelves Quartz Red
    SM North Edsa Interior Zone Showroom, Ideal Home Ideal Home KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Wood effect
    +2
    SM North Edsa Interior Zone Showroom
    BGC Showroom, Ideal Home Ideal Home Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Plywood Wood effect
    BGC Showroom, Ideal Home Ideal Home Commercial spaces Concrete Black
    BGC Showroom, Ideal Home Ideal Home KitchenCabinets & shelves MDF Multicolored
    +3
    BGC Showroom

    Established in 2013, Ideal Home is set out to become one of the leading local manufacturers of modular cabinetry in the Philippines. The company specializes in providing solutions to your storage requirements by customizing pieces fit to your taste, space, and budget.Ideal Home is a favorite among Design and Architect Firms as they have a whole team of in-house interior designers, production plant and installers to cover the project from start to end. The company has accomplished countless number of residential projects and commercial projects throughout the Philippines and a number of projects overseas.On 2015, Ideal Home introduced a polymer board to the industry as an alternative material used for modular cabinets. Polymer board is termite resistant, water-resistant and fire-retardant addressing the most common problems of the Filipinos. On that same year, Ideal Home opened another production plant concentrating on laminating a variety of patterns on polymer board and marine plywood to cater to the high demand of the industry.To date, the company continues innovating to ensure world-class quality products and services are given to their clients.

    Services
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Modular Cabinets
    • Walk in closets
    • Countertops
    • Kitchen cabinet
    • Entertainment unit
    • Office Desk
    • Storage Cabinet
    Service areas
    • Taguig
    • Ortigas
    • Alabang
    • Commonwealth
    • North Edsa
    • Pasay
    Address
    MC Home Depot, Justicia drive, cor 32nd St, Taguig, 1630 Metro Manila
    1630 Taguig
    Philippines
    +63-25512830 www.idealhome.com.ph
