An email program or an email client helps you link multiple email accounts on oneplatform so that you can manage your messages more efficiently. In order to access your Comcast emails using an email program, you will need to set up your account. You should make sure you use the correct email server settings when configuring your Comcast account otherwise you will encounter errors in the future. The Comcast server settings will be the same no matter which email program you use. You should call the Comcast customer service number and get in touch with a professional expert to complete the setup process.