Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pabellar + Bayang ARKHITEKTON Architectural Design Studio
Architects in Santiago
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • R6 Casa Maria, Pabellar + Bayang ARKHITEKTON Architectural Design Studio Pabellar + Bayang ARKHITEKTON Architectural Design Studio Industrial style houses
    R6 Casa Maria, Pabellar + Bayang ARKHITEKTON Architectural Design Studio Pabellar + Bayang ARKHITEKTON Architectural Design Studio Industrial style houses
    R6 Casa Maria, Pabellar + Bayang ARKHITEKTON Architectural Design Studio Pabellar + Bayang ARKHITEKTON Architectural Design Studio Industrial style houses
    +6
    R6 Casa Maria

    Pabellar + Bayang ARKHITEKTON Architectural Design Studio providesarchitectural and design services nationwide. Our hallmark is providing clients the best service achievable, not only from a design perspective, but also in keeping clients involved in our projects to ensure client satisfaction and gain client loyalty. Currently, 90% of our projects are commissioned by previous clients whose expectations were exceeded byPabellar + Bayang ARKHITEKTON Architectural Design Studio. No matter the cost, we believe in finishing each project in a way that exceeds our clients’ expectations while remaining with the budget and time constraints.

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN SERVICE
    • INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICE
    • ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING DESIGN SERVICE
    • RENOVATION SERVICES
    Service areas
    Luzon Region and Santiago
    Address
    2nd Floor Jack Gym Camacam Street
    3311 Santiago
    Philippines
    +63-9613137173 www.facebook.com/pbarkhitekton
    Legal disclosure

    From the initiation of a project to the very end, our philosophy is built around keeping our clients involved, allowing a “hands on” approach for our clients. 

      Add SEO element