DP Architectural Design Studio
Architects in Santiago City
Reviews
    R6 Casa Maria, DP Architectural Design Studio
    R6 Casa Maria

    DP Architectural Design Studio provides architectural and design services nationwide. Our hallmark is providing clients the best service achievable, not only from a design perspective, but also in keeping clients involved in our projects to ensure client satisfaction and gain client loyalty. Currently, 90% of our projects are commissioned by previous clients whose expectations were exceeded byDP Architectural Design Studio. No matter the cost, we believe in finishing each project in a way that exceeds our clients’ expectations while remaining with the budget and time constraints.

    • ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN SERVICE
    • INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICE
    • ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING DESIGN SERVICE
    • RENOVATION SERVICES
    Luzon Region, Santiago, and Santiago City
    7 Abauag Street, Centro West
    3311 Santiago City
    Philippines
    +63-9613137173 www.facebook.com/kaoru101p
    From the initiation of a project to the very end, our philosophy is built around keeping our clients involved, allowing a “hands on” approach for our clients. 

