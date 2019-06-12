WE AT LOUVERWISE, INC. ARE PROUD TO INTRODUCE A NEW PRODUCT FOR THE PHILIPPINES INDUSTRY. THIS IS WHERE TRADITIONAL WOOD SHUTTERS MEET TECHNOLOGY.

While traditional shutters use solid wood and is either painted or stained, our product is a combination of poly resin material in the outside with the option of inserting solid wood in the inside. Sometimes, poly resin is also called vinyl or pvc. Because our poly resin shutters are made from the same materials used for vinyl fencing, it is designed for longevity. It resists warping, discoloration and stains.

More so, plantation shutters are the ideal combination of elegance and functionality like no other window covering. It can provide light control and privacy. Plantation shutters give you total command of your space by allowing slight or great changes in your view, your privacy and the amount of sunlight you let in. Its durability and timeless appeal fit any decorating scheme, whether traditional or contemporary.