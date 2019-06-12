Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
LouverWise Inc
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Calamba Laguna
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Simple and Elegant Home, LouverWise Inc LouverWise Inc Small bedroom White
    Simple and Elegant Home, LouverWise Inc LouverWise Inc Country style dining room White
    Simple and Elegant Home, LouverWise Inc LouverWise Inc Living room White
    Simple and Elegant Home

    WE AT LOUVERWISE, INC. ARE PROUD TO INTRODUCE A NEW PRODUCT FOR THE PHILIPPINES INDUSTRY. THIS IS WHERE TRADITIONAL WOOD SHUTTERS MEET TECHNOLOGY.

    While traditional shutters use solid wood and is either painted or stained, our product is a combination of poly resin material in the outside with the option of inserting solid wood in the inside. Sometimes, poly resin is also called vinyl or pvc. Because our poly resin shutters are made from the same materials used for vinyl fencing, it is designed for longevity. It resists warping, discoloration and stains.

    More so, plantation shutters are the ideal combination of elegance and functionality like no other window covering. It can provide light control and privacy. Plantation shutters give you total command of your space by allowing slight or great changes in your view, your privacy and the amount of sunlight you let in. Its durability and timeless appeal fit any decorating scheme, whether traditional or contemporary.

    Services
    Manufacturing and Installing Custom Made Shutters
    Service areas
    • Anywhere in the Philippines
    • Calamba Laguna
    Address
    0297 BE National Highway
    4027 Calamba Laguna
    Philippines
    +63-9177231016 www.louverwise.com

    Reviews

    paul katigbak
    about 3 years ago
    Christine Jang Go
    over 2 years ago
      Add SEO element