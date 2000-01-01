Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jeff McDaniel Architects
Architects in Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines
Overview 9Projects (9) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • L House, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Modern home
    L House, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Modern home
    L House, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Modern home
    +5
    L House
    City house, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Townhouse
    City house, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Townhouse
    City house
    House 24, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Single family home Concrete
    House 24, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Single family home Concrete
    House 24
    Residential renovation 3, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residential renovation 3, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residential renovation 3, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Kitchen
    +2
    Residential renovation 3
    Tropic House, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Tropical style houses
    Tropic House, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Tropical style houses
    Tropic House, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Tropical style houses
    +4
    Tropic House
    T Residence, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Single family home
    T Residence, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Modern dining room
    T Residence, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Living room
    +2
    T Residence
    Show all 9 projects

    My philosophy is that architecture is a response; a response to the environment and to the lifestyle of humans.

    A good design adapts to these conditions and enriches the clients connection to their space, making sure the spaces serve their purpose.


    Methodology is research-oriented, collaborative and rooted in practical sustainability.

    Details, however minute, are vital to the success of a project.


    For inquiries, kindly leave a message on any of my connected social media accounts.

    Services
    • Architectural design
    • Architectural interiors
    • Comprehensive Architectural & Engineering Design
    • Renovation
    • Commercial design and fit-outs
    • Branding
    • Environmental Graphics Design
    • Consultation
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Philippines, Metro Manila, and Manila
    Company awards
    Cum Laude 2014, Board Topnotcher (1st) 2016
    Address
    2000 Oroquieta St.
    1014 Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9561289244 www.facebook.com/arch.jeff.mcdaniel.see
      Add SEO element