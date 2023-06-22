Your browser is out-of-date.

Architect Jeff McDaniel
Architects in Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines
Reviews (0)
Projects

New project
    Condo renovation
    Condo renovation, Architect Jeff McDaniel Architect Jeff McDaniel Flat
    Condo renovation, Architect Jeff McDaniel Architect Jeff McDaniel Flat
    Condo renovation
    L House
    L House, Architect Jeff McDaniel Architect Jeff McDaniel Modern home
    L House, Architect Jeff McDaniel Architect Jeff McDaniel Modern home
    L House
    City house
    City house, Architect Jeff McDaniel Architect Jeff McDaniel Townhouse
    City house
    House 24
    House 24, Architect Jeff McDaniel Architect Jeff McDaniel Single family home Concrete
    House 24
    Residential renovation 3
    Residential renovation 3, Architect Jeff McDaniel Architect Jeff McDaniel Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residential renovation 3, Architect Jeff McDaniel Architect Jeff McDaniel Kitchen
    Residential renovation 3
    Tropic House
    Tropic House, Architect Jeff McDaniel Architect Jeff McDaniel Tropical style houses
    Tropic House, Architect Jeff McDaniel Architect Jeff McDaniel Tropical style houses
    Tropic House
    Architect

    Jeff McDaniel is a young Manila-based architect specializing in tropical

    modernism and climate-responsive, user-centric design. He approaches a project

    from a research-oriented & collaborative standpoint, enriching the clients’

    connection to their space and making sure the spaces serve their purpose. Services

    offered include architectural consultancy, comprehensive architectural design

    solutions, engineering design services, architectural interiors, and home inspection

    service, to name a few.



     



    For

    inquiries, kindly leave a message on any of my connected social media accounts.

    Services
    • Architectural design
    • Architectural interiors
    • Comprehensive Architectural & Engineering Design
    • Renovation
    • Commercial design and fit-outs
    • Branding
    • Environmental Graphics Design
    • Consultation
    Service areas
    Philippines, Metro Manila, and Manila
    Company awards
    Cum Laude 2014, Board Topnotcher (1st) 2016
    Address
    2000 Oroquieta St.
    1014 Manila, Metro Manila
    Philippines
    +63-9561289244 www.facebook.com/arch.jeff.mcdaniel
