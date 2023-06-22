Architect
Jeff McDaniel is a young Manila-based architect specializing in tropical
modernism and climate-responsive, user-centric design. He approaches a project
from a research-oriented & collaborative standpoint, enriching the clients’
connection to their space and making sure the spaces serve their purpose. Services
offered include architectural consultancy, comprehensive architectural design
solutions, engineering design services, architectural interiors, and home inspection
service, to name a few.
For
inquiries, kindly leave a message on any of my connected social media accounts.
- Services
- Architectural design
- Architectural interiors
- Comprehensive Architectural & Engineering Design
- Renovation
- Commercial design and fit-outs
- Branding
- Environmental Graphics Design
- Consultation
- Service areas
- Philippines, Metro Manila, and Manila
- Company awards
- Cum Laude 2014, Board Topnotcher (1st) 2016
- Address
-
2000 Oroquieta St.
1014 Manila, Metro Manila
Philippines
+63-9561289244 www.facebook.com/arch.jeff.mcdaniel