JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services
Architects in Bacoor City
    • Sta Catalina Residences, JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services Balcony Concrete White
    Sta Catalina Residences, JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services Living room Ceramic White
    Sta Catalina Residences, JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services Modern dining room Concrete White
    Sta Catalina Residences
    Paranaque Roxas Boulevard Construction, JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services Villas Beige
    Paranaque Roxas Boulevard Construction
    Paranaque House Extension, JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services Study/office Brown
    Paranaque House Extension, JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services Study/office Brown
    Paranaque House Extension
    Duka Residence, JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services Front yard Concrete Green
    Duka Residence, JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services Garden Pool Concrete Blue
    Duka Residence, JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services Front yard Concrete Green
    +7
    Duka Residence



    THE COMPANY


    JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services was established by Architect

    Jhomel Solatorio on August 2016 located in Molino 2, Bacoor City, Cavite with the vision

    to provide quality designs and working drawings specializing in financial/bank

    design and its support services. We are also into residential and retail

    designs.


    MISSION


    It’s our mission to provide efficient design solutions, provide

    innovations and improve the client’s property at competitive rates.


    VISION


    To be viewed as a respected architectural firm, providing high quality

    design and services to our clients with competency and integrity


    BACKGROUND OF THE OWNER


    Architect Jhomel Solatorio is a graduate of University of Santo Tomas

    2001. Took and passed the board exam for Architecture by 2002. He was first

    employed with Allied Banking Corporation for 4 years until he transferred to

    Equitable PCI Bank to handle Head Office and Branch Planning Projects.


    During the merger of BDO and EPCI Bank, he was tasked as a Project

    Manager for the integration of EPCI Branches. After a year, he was then

    assigned as Team Leader for the integration of Head Office units and Regional

    Offices including creation and set-up of Cash Hubs all over the country. These

    extensive works has given him knowledge on the organizational structure of

    finance units and detailed operation of banking support groups. He also

    assisted on the integration and conversion of BDO International Desks


    Upon completion of the BDO EPCI merger by 2008, he was then assigned as

    Region Administrator tasked to assist branches on maintenance and operational

    concerns. This has given him knowhow on the electro-mechanical aspect of

    equipments used by the bank such as airconditioning, generator sets, electrical

    and communication provisions.


    By 2012, he was then assigned as a Visayas/Mindanao Planning Manager for

    the formulation, inspection and coordination of schematics for new and

    renovated BDO branches. He was later assigned as Team Lead for the integration

    of One Network Bank, a Mindanao based rural bank and BDO. He resigned by 2016

    to start his own company that will cater bank and retail projects.


    Services
    Architectural Design, Construction, and Project Management
    Service areas
    Bacoor City
    Address
    4102 Bacoor City
    Philippines
    +63-9255504626 www.jhomel.solatorio.net
