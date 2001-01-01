THE COMPANY
JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services was established by Architect
Jhomel Solatorio on August 2016 located in Molino 2, Bacoor City, Cavite with the vision
to provide quality designs and working drawings specializing in financial/bank
design and its support services. We are also into residential and retail
designs.
MISSION
It’s our mission to provide efficient design solutions, provide
innovations and improve the client’s property at competitive rates.
VISION
To be viewed as a respected architectural firm, providing high quality
design and services to our clients with competency and integrity
BACKGROUND OF THE OWNER
Architect Jhomel Solatorio is a graduate of University of Santo Tomas
2001. Took and passed the board exam for Architecture by 2002. He was first
employed with Allied Banking Corporation for 4 years until he transferred to
Equitable PCI Bank to handle Head Office and Branch Planning Projects.
During the merger of BDO and EPCI Bank, he was tasked as a Project
Manager for the integration of EPCI Branches. After a year, he was then
assigned as Team Leader for the integration of Head Office units and Regional
Offices including creation and set-up of Cash Hubs all over the country. These
extensive works has given him knowledge on the organizational structure of
finance units and detailed operation of banking support groups. He also
assisted on the integration and conversion of BDO International Desks
Upon completion of the BDO EPCI merger by 2008, he was then assigned as
Region Administrator tasked to assist branches on maintenance and operational
concerns. This has given him knowhow on the electro-mechanical aspect of
equipments used by the bank such as airconditioning, generator sets, electrical
and communication provisions.
By 2012, he was then assigned as a Visayas/Mindanao Planning Manager for
the formulation, inspection and coordination of schematics for new and
renovated BDO branches. He was later assigned as Team Lead for the integration
of One Network Bank, a Mindanao based rural bank and BDO. He resigned by 2016
to start his own company that will cater bank and retail projects.
- Services
- Architectural Design, Construction, and Project Management
- Service areas
- Bacoor City
- Address
-
4102 Bacoor City
Philippines
+63-9255504626 www.jhomel.solatorio.net