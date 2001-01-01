







THE COMPANY





JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services was established by Architect

Jhomel Solatorio on August 2016 located in Molino 2, Bacoor City, Cavite with the vision

to provide quality designs and working drawings specializing in financial/bank

design and its support services. We are also into residential and retail

designs.





MISSION





It’s our mission to provide efficient design solutions, provide

innovations and improve the client’s property at competitive rates.





VISION





To be viewed as a respected architectural firm, providing high quality

design and services to our clients with competency and integrity





BACKGROUND OF THE OWNER





Architect Jhomel Solatorio is a graduate of University of Santo Tomas

2001. Took and passed the board exam for Architecture by 2002. He was first

employed with Allied Banking Corporation for 4 years until he transferred to

Equitable PCI Bank to handle Head Office and Branch Planning Projects.





During the merger of BDO and EPCI Bank, he was tasked as a Project

Manager for the integration of EPCI Branches. After a year, he was then

assigned as Team Leader for the integration of Head Office units and Regional

Offices including creation and set-up of Cash Hubs all over the country. These

extensive works has given him knowledge on the organizational structure of

finance units and detailed operation of banking support groups. He also

assisted on the integration and conversion of BDO International Desks





Upon completion of the BDO EPCI merger by 2008, he was then assigned as

Region Administrator tasked to assist branches on maintenance and operational

concerns. This has given him knowhow on the electro-mechanical aspect of

equipments used by the bank such as airconditioning, generator sets, electrical

and communication provisions.





By 2012, he was then assigned as a Visayas/Mindanao Planning Manager for

the formulation, inspection and coordination of schematics for new and

renovated BDO branches. He was later assigned as Team Lead for the integration

of One Network Bank, a Mindanao based rural bank and BDO. He resigned by 2016

to start his own company that will cater bank and retail projects.



