Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services
Architects in Baguio City, Benguet, Philippines
Reviews (0)
    • Toilet and Bath, Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Modern bathroom Bamboo Beige
    Toilet and Bath
    Beauty Salon, Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Floors Bricks White
    Beauty Salon, Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Floors Bricks White
    Beauty Salon, Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Floors Bricks White
    +2
    Beauty Salon
    416 Residence Renovation, Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Single family home Concrete White
    416 Residence Renovation
    Commercial Project, Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Study/office
    Commercial Project, Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Study/office
    Commercial Project, Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Study/office
    +3
    Commercial Project
    Residential Projects, Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Single family home Engineered Wood Wood effect
    Residential Projects, Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Multi-Family house
    Residential Projects, Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Kenchiku 2600 Architectural Design Services Single family home
    +2
    Residential Projects

    A Baguio based firm providing architectural design and architectural visualization services.


    For clients who want to build their dream home according to their specific needs and requirements, Kenchiku 2600 is here to help guide and conceptualize your ideas and help you produce the necessary documents for construction.


    Kenchiku 2600 also provides Architectural Visualizations to help clients produce photorealistic 3d renderings for their projects.

    Services
    • Architectural Design and Space Planning
    • Building Cost Estimate
    • Architectural 3d Visualizations
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Baguio City
    • Baguio City, Benguet, Philippines
    Address
    Baguio City
    2600 Baguio City, Benguet, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9987735366 kenchiku2600.weebly.com
    Legal disclosure

    For more samples of Kenchiku 2600 you can visit: kenchiku2600.weebly.com

    For facebook users please like and share: https://www.facebook.com/facebook.com/kenchiku2600

    For instagram users please like and share: https://www.instagram.com/kenchiku2600/

