Volstrov Builders Inc.
General Contractors in Makati City
Reviews (1)
    Volstrov is composed of carefully formulated team of individuals who specialize in various fields and practices, to provide you with the best value and experience for your COMMERCIAL, RESIDENTIAL & OFFICE FIT-OUT.

    Founded by one of the forefront pioneer of the green movement in the Philippines. Volstrov strives for the creation of sustainable and revolutionary designs in work and living spaces.

    We provide a variety of services including:

    • Interior Design Services
    • Construction Management
    • General Contracting
    • Interior Office Renovations
    • Design Build Services
    • Furniture Design & Supply


    Services
    • interiordesign
    • design build
    • general contracting
    • architecture
    • construction management
    • furniture design
    Service areas
    Philippines and Makati City
    Address
    Unit 701 National Life Insurance Building, 6762 Ayala Avenue
    1206 Makati City
    Philippines
    +63-9260790699 www.volstrov.com

    Kristoffer Adrias
    over 3 years ago
