Volstrov is composed of carefully formulated team of individuals who specialize in various fields and practices, to provide you with the best value and experience for your COMMERCIAL, RESIDENTIAL & OFFICE FIT-OUT.

Founded by one of the forefront pioneer of the green movement in the Philippines. Volstrov strives for the creation of sustainable and revolutionary designs in work and living spaces.

We provide a variety of services including:

Interior Design Services

Construction Management

General Contracting

Interior Office Renovations

Design Build Services

Furniture Design & Supply



