Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Corpuz Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mandaluyong City
Overview 16Projects (16) 11Ideabooks (11)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • SUGAR PANDA MILK TEA SHOP, Corpuz Interior Design Corpuz Interior Design
    SUGAR PANDA MILK TEA SHOP, Corpuz Interior Design Corpuz Interior Design
    SUGAR PANDA MILK TEA SHOP, Corpuz Interior Design Corpuz Interior Design Grey
    SUGAR PANDA MILK TEA SHOP
    Kitchen design process, Corpuz Interior Design Corpuz Interior Design Small kitchens White
    Kitchen design process
    White Kitchen, Corpuz Interior Design Corpuz Interior Design Kitchen Wood White
    White Kitchen
    Loft-type bedroom, Corpuz Interior Design Corpuz Interior Design Modern style bedroom
    Loft-type bedroom
    Loft-type bedroom, Corpuz Interior Design Corpuz Interior Design Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
    Loft-type bedroom
    Entertainment Area, Corpuz Interior Design Corpuz Interior Design Living room Wood Brown
    Entertainment Area
    Show all 16 projects

    As a licensed and registered Interior DEsigner from metro manila. My passion and my business is to devise the perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics for your space. As a designer, I offer the following services:

    -Space planning and furniture arrangement

    -Custom designs

    -Preparation of complete working drawings

    -Sourcing of furniture and finishing materials

    -Project coordination and supervision

    -Interior styling


    beevcorpuz.designs@gmail.com

    Services
    • interior styling
    • space planning
    • furniture arrangement
    • interior designer
    • interiordesignermanila
    • color selector
    Service areas
    • Any residential
    • commercial
    • hospitality establishments
    • Mandaluyong Ciy
    • Mandaluyong City
    Address
    Torres St
    1550 Mandaluyong City
    Philippines
    +63-9979760240 www.facebook.com/corpuzinteriordesign
      Add SEO element