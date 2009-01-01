Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
JM Razon Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Lancaster Sample House Interior, JM Razon Interiors JM Razon Interiors
    Lancaster Sample House Interior, JM Razon Interiors JM Razon Interiors
    Lancaster Sample House Interior
    Office and Shop Design Sample, JM Razon Interiors JM Razon Interiors
    Office and Shop Design Sample, JM Razon Interiors JM Razon Interiors
    Office and Shop Design Sample, JM Razon Interiors JM Razon Interiors
    +1
    Office and Shop Design Sample
    Garcia Residence, JM Razon Interiors JM Razon Interiors Modern dining room
    Garcia Residence, JM Razon Interiors JM Razon Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Garcia Residence, JM Razon Interiors JM Razon Interiors Living room
    Garcia Residence
    Clark Residence, JM Razon Interiors JM Razon Interiors
    Clark Residence, JM Razon Interiors JM Razon Interiors
    Clark Residence, JM Razon Interiors JM Razon Interiors
    +4
    Clark Residence

    Licensed Interior Designer

    Commercial and Residential Interior Designer

    Freelance Interior Designer for Residential Interiors

    (design & build)


     specializes in the following:

    -office, residential and commercial interiors

    -kitchen design

    -space planning

    -working drawings and 3D perspective model & render (Autocad, Sketchup & Vray)

    -project management and supervision

    -furniture, furnishings, and equipment specification


    based in Pampanga

    for inquiries:

    Please contact me on Facebook

    fb.com/yumeyume

    or mobile number +63 906 103 7341


    "discovering the limitless design of bounded spaces"

    Services
    • InteriorDesign
    • 3D Model
    • 3D Render
    • Rendered Perspectives
    • Floor Plan
    • Material Specifications
    • Estimates
    • Furniture and Fixture List
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Retail and Office Interiors
    • Angeles City
    • Pampanga
    • Philippines
    Address
    Ilang Ilang Street
    2009 Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9061037341 behance.net/orangeniche
      Add SEO element