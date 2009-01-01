Licensed Interior Designer
Commercial and Residential Interior Designer
Freelance Interior Designer for Residential Interiors
(design & build)
specializes in the following:
-office, residential and commercial interiors
-kitchen design
-space planning
-working drawings and 3D perspective model & render (Autocad, Sketchup & Vray)
-project management and supervision
-furniture, furnishings, and equipment specification
based in Pampanga
for inquiries:
Please contact me on Facebook
fb.com/yumeyume
or mobile number +63 906 103 7341
"discovering the limitless design of bounded spaces"
- Services
- InteriorDesign
- 3D Model
- 3D Render
- Rendered Perspectives
- Floor Plan
- Material Specifications
- Estimates
- Furniture and Fixture List
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Residential
- Commercial
- Retail and Office Interiors
- Angeles City
- Pampanga
- Philippines
- Address
-
Ilang Ilang Street
2009 Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines
Philippines
+63-9061037341 behance.net/orangeniche