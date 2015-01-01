Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Homechoice Planners and Construction Corp
Home Builders in Cagayan De Oro
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Homechoice Planners and Construction Corp
    Click to complete

    Homechoice Planners and Construction Corp is your ideal custom home builders in Cagayan de oro. Our decade of experience in customized residential construction has been our best asset. We offer design and build services, design only, labor only, home renovation and home interior furnishings for bare unit homes and condo. We are certified by ISO 9001:2015. HOMECHOICE PLANNERS is committed to to provide highest quality of services and customers care. We offer FREE CONSULTATION with our Architect. CALL US TODAY 09175156755.

    Services
    • General construction and development
    • Design and build
    • Design only
    • Bare units builders
    • Labor only construction
    • Land development
    • Commercial building construction
    • Affordable home renovation in cagayan de oro
    • Affordable home builders in cagayan de oro
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Northern Mindanao and Cagayan de oro
    Address
    2f RPM Building GGN Comm'l Macapagal Rd upper Carmen
    9000 Cagayan De Oro
    Philippines
    +63-9177246098 www.cagayandeoroconstruction.com
      Add SEO element