ET&amp;P Design &amp; Construction
Architects in Cebu
Reviews (2)
    PROPOSED TWO (2) STOREY RESIDENCE

    ET&p Design & Construction is a sole proprietorship engaged in  Architectural practice, 

    Engineering Consultancy and General Construction services. An organization established in April 30, 2002 with DTI CERT. # 3154, founded by dynamic entrepreneur with exceptional expertise in  the field of design and project implementation.

    COMPANY MISSION-VISION STATEMENT:

    To be a competitive Filipino design & construction firm committed to deliver good customer service, quality workmanship and maintain  skilled workforce providing them opportunities for a better life.  

    SLOGAN:

    ”Transforming Plans into Reality”

    Services
    • Architectural Practice
    • Engineering Consultancy
    • General Construction Services
    Service areas
    Cebu
    Address
    888 Purok Sampaguita, Katugasan, Casili, Consolacion, Cebu
    6001 Cebu
    Philippines
    +63-9328734699 www.facebook.com/ar.frank.epe

    Reviews

    Frank Epe
    Service driven
    11 months ago
    Leo Lastimosa
    over 5 years ago
