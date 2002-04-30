ET&p Design & Construction is a sole proprietorship engaged in Architectural practice,

Engineering Consultancy and General Construction services. An organization established in April 30, 2002 with DTI CERT. # 3154, founded by dynamic entrepreneur with exceptional expertise in the field of design and project implementation.

COMPANY MISSION-VISION STATEMENT:

To be a competitive Filipino design & construction firm committed to deliver good customer service, quality workmanship and maintain skilled workforce providing them opportunities for a better life.

SLOGAN:

”Transforming Plans into Reality”