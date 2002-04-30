ET&p Design & Construction is a sole proprietorship engaged in Architectural practice,
Engineering Consultancy and General Construction services. An organization established in April 30, 2002 with DTI CERT. # 3154, founded by dynamic entrepreneur with exceptional expertise in the field of design and project implementation.
COMPANY MISSION-VISION STATEMENT:
To be a competitive Filipino design & construction firm committed to deliver good customer service, quality workmanship and maintain skilled workforce providing them opportunities for a better life.
SLOGAN:
”Transforming Plans into Reality”
- Services
- Architectural Practice
- Engineering Consultancy
- General Construction Services
- Service areas
- Cebu
- Address
-
888 Purok Sampaguita, Katugasan, Casili, Consolacion, Cebu
6001 Cebu
Philippines
+63-9328734699 www.facebook.com/ar.frank.epe