ABOUT US

A design collaboration between young Cebu-based architects, Ivanne Arciete and Kurt Orillo, practicing in a wide range of residential and commercial design projects in various scales in the Philippines, UK, France, and Dubai.

OUR PHILOSOPHY

The studio believes that good design is a product of a thoughtful and inventive configuration of elements. It aims to negate the notion that good design greatly relies on external factors like space and cost. These factors are treated not as limitations but as opportunities for creativity and experimentation.