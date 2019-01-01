COOWIN GROUP focus on the Decking and Cladding design and manufacture.

COOWIN GROUP is a professional enterprise in the line of the Wood Plastic Ccomposite industry, headquarters is located in Qingdao,Shandong, China. After several years of steadily growing, Coowin is become the leader in the field of WPC industry of China. COOWIN®WPC products have been exported to North America , South America Europe, Asia, mid-east area and Australia, etc. There are over 90 countries and regions enjoying our “COOWIN”® WPC products. COOWIN WPC is made from Wood Plastic Composite(WPC) which is manufactured by an extrusion process using a mix of recycled plastics and hardwood with various bespoke additives.WPC is an immensely versatile material which combines the traditional appearance of timber with the durability and resilience of an engineered composite.