Coowin Group
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Qingdao
Reviews (6)
    Composite fence and railing
    Composite fence and railing
    Composite fence and railing
    Composite fence and railing
    Coowin composite cladding manufacturer
    Coowin composite cladding manufacturer
    Coowin composite cladding manufacturer
    Coowin composite cladding manufacturer
    Coowin Composite decking project
    Coowin Composite decking project
    Coowin Composite decking project
    Coowin Composite decking project

    COOWIN GROUP focus on the Decking and Cladding design and manufacture.

    COOWIN GROUP is a professional enterprise in the line of the Wood Plastic Ccomposite industry, headquarters is located in Qingdao,Shandong, China. After several years of steadily growing, Coowin is become the leader in the field of WPC industry of China. COOWIN®WPC products have been exported to North America , South America Europe, Asia, mid-east area and Australia, etc. There are over 90 countries and regions enjoying our “COOWIN”® WPC products. COOWIN WPC is made from Wood Plastic Composite(WPC) which is manufactured by an extrusion process using a mix of recycled plastics and hardwood with various bespoke additives.WPC is an immensely versatile material which combines the traditional appearance of timber with the durability and resilience of an engineered composite.

    Services
    • Customized
    • design
    • promotion material
    • Manufacturer
    Service areas
    world wide
    Address
    Changcheng Nan Road
    266000 Qingdao
    China
    +86-15318791814 www.coowingroup.com

    Reviews

    فرح الرميح
    Beware of this company, I transferred the amount of $25,000 and the order was canceled and they do not want to return the amount. This offends the reputation of Chinese companies.
    5 months ago
    Coowin
    Light grey art color, nice job!
    8 months ago
    Yang Mack
    12 months ago
    Show all 6 reviews
