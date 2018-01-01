Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Interiors by Corinne Bolisay
Interior Designers & Decorators in Quezon City
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Interior Styling for AllHome Christmas Catalog 2018, Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Country style dining room
    Interior Styling for AllHome Christmas Catalog 2018, Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Boys Bedroom
    Interior Styling for AllHome Christmas Catalog 2018, Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Small bedroom
    +4
    Interior Styling for AllHome Christmas Catalog 2018
    Interior Render of a Country-style Kitchen, Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Interiors by Corinne Bolisay
    Interior Render of a Country-style Kitchen
    Mood board for Art Deco-inspired Living Room, Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mood board for Art Deco-inspired Living Room
    Rustic Filipino Porch, Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Terrace
    Rustic Filipino Porch, Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Balcony
    Rustic Filipino Porch

    Corinne Bolisay is an interior designer based in Quezon City Metro Manila. Her interior design career is guided by her love of craft and design, as well as her desire to learn from every experience. She graduated with a degree in Interior Design from the University of the Philippines-Diliman (cum laude) at the age of 20, and passed the board exams soon after.

    Although young, she has been working on a number of residential design projects, and visual merchandising work as a styling consultant for AllHome. As a student, Corinne has interned under international furniture brands such as Ethan Allen and B&B Italia, and one of the top interior designers in the country, IDr. Nina Santamaria. 

    Because of her learning experience, she emphasizes the potential of well-designed interior spaces in improving the quality of life, and she strives to achieve this in every project– whether it may be residential, office, commercial, or retail interior design.

    Services
    • space planning
    • interior styling
    • visual merchandising
    • residential interior design
    • commercial interior design
    • material and furniture selection
    • interior renovation
    • color and material specification
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Metro Manila and Quezon City
    Address
    1128 Quezon City
    Philippines
    +63-9178679985 bit.ly/interiorsbycorinne
      Add SEO element