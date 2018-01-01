Corinne Bolisay is an interior designer based in Quezon City Metro Manila. Her interior design career is guided by her love of craft and design, as well as her desire to learn from every experience. She graduated with a degree in Interior Design from the University of the Philippines-Diliman (cum laude) at the age of 20, and passed the board exams soon after.

Although young, she has been working on a number of residential design projects, and visual merchandising work as a styling consultant for AllHome. As a student, Corinne has interned under international furniture brands such as Ethan Allen and B&B Italia, and one of the top interior designers in the country, IDr. Nina Santamaria.

Because of her learning experience, she emphasizes the potential of well-designed interior spaces in improving the quality of life, and she strives to achieve this in every project– whether it may be residential, office, commercial, or retail interior design.