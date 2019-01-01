Your browser is out-of-date.

Hayen Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    • 60sqm Unit: Brio Tower , Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Balcony
    60sqm Unit: Brio Tower , Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom
    60sqm Unit: Brio Tower , Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom
    +10
    60sqm Unit: Brio Tower
    Admiral Village: 3-Storey House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Study/office
    Admiral Village: 3-Storey House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Study/office
    Admiral Village: 3-Storey House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Modern dining room
    +4
    Admiral Village: 3-Storey House
    The Sonoma: 2-Storey House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Tropical style bedroom
    The Sonoma: 2-Storey House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Living room
    The Sonoma: 2-Storey House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
    +2
    The Sonoma: 2-Storey House
    Capitol Homes: 2-Storey House Ext, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Living room
    Capitol Homes: 2-Storey House Ext, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Industrial style bathroom
    Capitol Homes: 2-Storey House Ext, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Media room
    +3
    Capitol Homes: 2-Storey House Ext
    8TH Ave Courtyard: 4-Storey Town House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Living room
    8TH Ave Courtyard: 4-Storey Town House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Scandinavian style dining room
    8TH Ave Courtyard: 4-Storey Town House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom
    +1
    8TH Ave Courtyard: 4-Storey Town House
    Capitol Homes: 2-Storey House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Capitol Homes: 2-Storey House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Capitol Homes: 2-Storey House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Living room
    +6
    Capitol Homes: 2-Storey House
    Show all 11 projects

    Our design philosophy, “Design with a PURPOSE” revolves around the idea that, every element incorporated in a space must have relevance to our client’s lifestyle, personality, and preferences.


    Hayen Interiors is an Interior Design Studio established in 2019. We provide design services for residential, hospitality, and office interiors.

    ﻿

    Visit our website to view more of our projects and to inquire!


    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Space Planning
    • Interior Styling
    • Residential Interiors
    • Commercial Interiors
    • Hospitality Interiors
    Service areas
    Philippines
    Address
    1113 Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9178266292 hayeninteriors.wixsite.com/interiordesign
